SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,752. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

