SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 459,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 15,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,823. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.