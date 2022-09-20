S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,665,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in S&P Global by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.42. 33,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

