Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 263,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

