Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.