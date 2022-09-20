SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.12. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,117 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

