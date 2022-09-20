Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Sells $64,200.00 in Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of analysts recently commented on SOHO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

