SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.42

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.42 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.56 ($0.21), with a volume of 2969347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

SolGold Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £403.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.