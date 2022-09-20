SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SEDG traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,609. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

