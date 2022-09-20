Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Down 1.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

