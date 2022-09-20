Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Down 1.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 3,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.36.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
