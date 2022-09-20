Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,038. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

