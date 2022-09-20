SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 111,653 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,653 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $18,210,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 653,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,437,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

