SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. 2,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.