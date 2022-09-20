SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 660 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 7,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

