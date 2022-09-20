SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.3% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 190,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,414,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 272,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

