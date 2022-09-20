SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,496. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

