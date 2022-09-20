SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $284,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 395,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,920. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $55.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

