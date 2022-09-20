SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. 25,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,391. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

