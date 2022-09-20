SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. 18,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

