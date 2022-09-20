SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. 2,046,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,322,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.