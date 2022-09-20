SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 8,312 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,063. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

