SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 95,093 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,222. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.68.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

