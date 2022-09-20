SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $21.28 on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 156.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

