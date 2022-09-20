SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWYUF remained flat at $21.28 on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 156.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

