SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.52

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.52 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 9241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

