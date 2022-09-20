Short Interest in The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Grows By 5.8%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.7 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of ACOPF stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ACOPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on a2 Milk in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CLSA cut a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Further Reading

