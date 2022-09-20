Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Grows By 12.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Proximus has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Get Proximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BGAOY. Barclays cut their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.95.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.