Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Declines By 9.8%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE AIU remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Meta Data Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. It offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; young children education services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the FasTrack English brand.

