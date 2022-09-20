Short Interest in Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Declines By 9.8%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Meta Data Price Performance
NYSE AIU remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $12.48.
Meta Data Company Profile
