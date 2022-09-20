Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declines By 9.9%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. 103,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

