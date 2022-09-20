Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Declines By 10.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 26,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

KOS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 8,269,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,622. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

