Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Decreases By 13.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Jianpu Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

JT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 58,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.22.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

