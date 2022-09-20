Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Rises By 11.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter.

