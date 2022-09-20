Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreases By 12.0%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,435. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.