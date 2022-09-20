Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Increases By 16.3%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata Company Profile

INOD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,234. Innodata has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.09.

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

