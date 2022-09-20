Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Decreases By 13.9%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 2,189,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,175. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

