Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Drops By 10.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.3 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HRUFF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRUFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

