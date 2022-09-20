Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 14.7%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

