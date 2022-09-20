Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declines By 13.1%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 806,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Herc Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Herc stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,455. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Herc by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

