Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Grows By 11.4%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUNGF remained flat at $19.80 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
