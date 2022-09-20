Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Drops By 11.8%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

