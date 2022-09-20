Short Interest in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Drops By 13.0%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 224,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 28,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,998. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

