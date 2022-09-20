Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Rises By 16.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genprex by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,535. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.43.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

