Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expands By 13.6%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GTES stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,129. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,174,000 after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

