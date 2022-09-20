Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Drops By 13.0%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FRP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323. FRP has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of 468.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
