Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Drops By 13.0%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FRP Price Performance

FRP stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323. FRP has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.49 million, a P/E ratio of 468.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FRP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

