Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Increases By 16.0%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forum Merger IV Stock Down 0.1 %

FMIV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at $6,088,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 399.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 572,985 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at $5,094,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

