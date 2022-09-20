Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Drops By 14.1%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,448,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.