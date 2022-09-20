Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Increases By 9.2%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
FLEX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,942. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.
FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
