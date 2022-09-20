Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 12.5%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First US Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

FUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.20. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.