Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Declines By 12.7%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 287,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 35,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,800. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $382.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.