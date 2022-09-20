Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Grows By 9.5%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 90,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZFL. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EZFill in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZFill stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 247,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,131. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. EZFill has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

