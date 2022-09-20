Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Grows By 8.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 12,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

ESPR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $52,228. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

